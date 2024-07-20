PM welcomes ICJ ruling on Israeli occupation of Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed the historic International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

“The ICJ ruling that Israel must end its occupation & illegal settlements is vindication of the legitimate struggle of the brave Palestinian people,” the prime minister wrote on his official X handle.

He urged the international community and United Nations to implement the ruling, ensuring Palestinian self-determination through a two state solution in line with relevant UN resolutions.

“Proud that Pakistan contributed to the case, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause,” he added.

The United Nation’s top court said in its opinion that Israel’s decades-long Occupation of Palestinian territory was illegal and needed to end as soon as possible.

The advisory opinion by The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) was welcomed by the Palestinian presidency calling it “historic”.

The ICJ’s statement, called an advisory opinion, is not binding, but it comes amid mounting concerns over the death toll and destruction in Israel’s war on Gaza.

The court’s opinion likely to increase diplomatic pressure on Israel, whose lawmakers voted on Thursday to oppose a Palestinian state, calling it an “existential threat”.

In The Hague, ICJ presiding judge Nawaf Salam said: “The court has found that Israel’s continued presence in the Palestinian Territories is illegal.”

Israel is “under the obligation to bring to an end its unlawful presence as rapidly as possible,” the judge said at the seat of the ICJ.