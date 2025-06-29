HEC releases merit list for PM Youth Laptop Scheme 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has officially unveiled the provincial merit list for the PM Youth Laptop Scheme 2025, announcing good news to many students across the country, ARY News reported.



The list contains eligible candidates from numerous public sector universities, particularly Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, and other institutions across Sindh.

According to SAU’s spokesperson, a specific online portal has been launched to aid applicants in verifying their status. Students can now check if they have been selected, are on a waiting list, or are deemed ineligible due to academic or administrative reasons.

The PM Youth Laptop Scheme 2025 strives to strengthen students by providing them with digital equipment to improve their academic and research competencies.

The initiative aims to improve digital literacy and reduce the technology gap in higher education.

To keep things clear and open, SAU has posted the merit data on notice boards, the university website, and social media, using designated Student Focal Persons (SFPs) to help share this information.

Students who believe they were inadvertently omitted from the merit list are urged to contact their respective focal persons with supporting documents. The deadline for submitting objections is July 4, 2025.

University officials have encouraged students to promptly confirm their status to secure their presence in the scheme or resolve any discrepancies in time.

The online portal can be accessed through the official HEC website by navigating to the PM Laptop Scheme 2025 section and entering the student’s CNIC or registration number.

The PM Youth Laptop Scheme 2025 continues to be a transformative opportunity for students, offering not just devices but a gateway to digital empowerment and academic excellence.

