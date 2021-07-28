PMA demands 15-day complete lockdown in Karachi as Delta variant surge

KARACHI: Sharing concerns over the worsening situation of COVID-19 in Karachi, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded the provincial government to impose a complete lockdown in the metropolis to control the rising number of Delta variant cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to ARY News, the Secretary-General of the Pakistan Medical Association Dr Qaiser Sajjad has suggested imposing a full-fledged lockdown in Karachi for 15-days to bring the number of cases down.

He said that the positivity ratio of coronavirus has risen to 30% in the city.

Earlier today it was reported that the Sindh government was mulling over strict measures including imposing a lockdown as COVID positivity ratio has reached 30 percent in the business hub of the country.

Read More: SINDH GOVT PLANS COMPLETE LOCKDOWN IN KARACHI AS POSITIVITY RATIO REACHES 30PC

According to sources privy to the details, the positivity ratio has reached 30 percent in the metropolis forcing the provincial authorities to mull over strict measures in order to avoid a catastrophe.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has also convened the COVID task force meeting on Friday in order to mull over the curbs on movement and the final decision to impose a lockdown would be taken after consultation with traders and other stakeholders in Karachi.