PMC warns action against issuing fake MDCAT 2021 results

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Friday warned against spreading fake results of the MDCAT 2021 and announced that it had launched a probe in this regard, ARY NEWS reported.

In a handout issued today, the PMC said the students were sent hard copies of fake result copies and strict action would be taken against all elements involved in it.

“Those involved in spreading fake documents will be made answerable before the court of law,” it said adding that verified results of the MDCAT 2021 were available at the website of the commission.

Previously, several students filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) challenging the recently conducted Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) across the country.

Advocate Hassan Khan filed the petition on behalf of the students.

The petitioners stated that there were multiple irregularities in the test for admission in medical and dental colleges. The future of students is at stake, they added.

They cited the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), medical tribunal and others as official respondents in the petition.

Students across the country have been holding protest demonstrations demanding that the test be conducted again to ensure “transparency and merit”.

On October 1, a delegation of students called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan and apprised him on their concerns and grievances about the test.

The PMC has, however, rejected allegations of irregularities in the test saying it was conducted under the best possible system.

