PMC not to issue MBBS, BDS degrees over less than 65pc MDCAT marks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has warned against issuing MBBS, BDS degrees to students getting admission in medical colleges without acquiring 65 percent marks in MDCAT besides also warning educational institutes of canceling their registrations over such admissions, ARY NEWS reported.

The handout from the PMC came after the Sindh government announced that it has lowered the numbers needed in MDCAT for admission in medical institutes to 50 percent.

The PMC handout said that any student getting admission in any university or college over less than 65 percent marks in MDCAT will not be issued MBBS and BDS degrees.

Public announcement regarding MDCAT passing marks for admission in Medical and Dental colleges. pic.twitter.com/vnNgcakc8q — Pakistan Medical Commission (@pmc_org) December 7, 2021



The medical degree will not be acknowledged globally without getting an MDCAT certificate from PMC, it said adding that MDCAT is essential for entry in medical and dental colleges and its passing ratio has been set at 65 percent or 137 marks.

It further clarified that it is mandatory for all medical and dental colleges of the Sindh province to implement it. “The PMC has also launched National Medical Scholarship program this year and only students having required merit will be able to get access to it,” the PMC.

Sindh government on Tuesday announced that students can get admissions to medical and dental colleges if they secured 50 percent marks in the Medical and Dental Admission College Test (MDCAT) 2021.

Read More: SC DECLARES MDCAT MANDATORY FOR ADMISSION IN MEDICAL COLLEGES

A notification was issued by Sindh Health Department in this connection.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana is allowed to initiate admission process for the admission in MBBS/BDS in Medical and Dental Universities/Colleges (Public and Private Sector).”

“The overall weightage and terms and conditions for admission shall remain same and strictly be followed as per relevant rules,” the notification added.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!