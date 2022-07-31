PMD forecast ‘above normal’ monsoon rainfall in its August outlook

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted above normal rainfall in August this year in most parts of the country.

In its monthly weather outlook Overall, the PMD forecast above normal rainfall in northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, southern parts of Sindh as well as coastal areas of Balochistan during August.

Most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan may receive slightly above normal rainfall whereas Gilgit Baltistan may receive nearly normal rainfall during August 2022.

The Met Office has cautioned that heavy rainfall can trigger flash flooding in hilly areas of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP.

“Due to extreme hydro-meteorological events over catchment areas, riverine floods can’t be ruled out,” according to the weather department.

“Above normal temperatures in high altitudes are likely to increase rate of snowmelt in the Northern Areas subsequently increasing the chances of base flow in the Upper Indus basin,” the PMD said in its weather outlook.

Sufficient water will be available for irrigation and power sectors during the forecast month owing to the wet spell.

