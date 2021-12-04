PMD forecast rain, snowfall in upper parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Met Office has forecast rain and snowfall in upper parts of the country on Saturday and Sunday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that after a long dry spell, weak westerly weather system is likely to enter upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Sunday.

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and northeast Punjab from Saturday evening/night and Sunday, under the influence of this weather system.

Rainfall, wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob and surrounding areas on Saturday.

Rain and snowfall over the hills, is expected in Kashmir, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad on Sunday.

Moreover, light rain, wind-thunderstorm is expected in Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore on Saturday night or Sunday.

Snowfall is expected in Neelum valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Nathiagali, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba on Sunday, according to the weather forecast.

The rainfall likely to subside prevailing smog in plains of Punjab. Dense fog is likely to develop over plains of Punjab from Monday. Night temperatures are likely to fall gradually after the wet spell, the met office said.

