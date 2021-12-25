PMD forecast rainfall in Karachi, other parts of country

KARACHI: A strong westerly weather system is expected to enter in the country this evening or night and under its influence rainfall is expected in most parts of the country including Karachi.

Rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur on Saturday and Sunday.

According to DG MET Sarfraz, Karachi will experience a cold wave with temperatures below nine and 10 degrees from December 28.

Moreover, rain with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh on Thursday issued an alert after the Met department forecast rainfall in several parts of the province.

In a letter addressed to the deputy commissioners, the authority said that Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted rainfall in Karachi and other districts of the province from December 25.

The alert issued by the PDMA Sindh said that rains are likely to occur in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad.

In this regard, the PDMA has asked the district administrations across the province to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives and damage to property during rainfall season.