PMD forecast rainfall in Pakistan during current week

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall with wind or thundershowers in the country during current week, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

More monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in the country from 07th September and to continue till 11th September (Saturday).

Under the influence of this weather system rainfall is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Gilgit-Baltistan from Tuesday (today) till Saturday, Met Office predicted.

Moreover, heavy falls are expected in Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bagh, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from 08th September (Wednesday) to 10th September (Friday).

Rainfall is expected in Tank, Karak, Bannu, D.I. Khan, South Punjab (Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Khanewal, Multan), eastern Balochistan (Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musakhel, Quetta, Ziarat, Kalat, and in Sindh from 08th September Wednesday to Friday.

Heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore during Wednesday to Friday rainy spell.

Parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain on Tuesday morning with isolated thunderstorms.

Light drizzle and moderate rain reported across the swathes of Karachi with Malir and East districts amongst the earliest to receive the raindrops.

Saddar, Orangi Town, Karachi Motorway, Landhi, Korangi and Tariq Road, among other areas, have reportedly received rain so far.