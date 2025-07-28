PMD forecast rainfall in Sindh’s southeast from July 30

KARACHI: Met Office has forecast rainfall in some areas of Sindh’s southeastern districts on July 30 and 31 with occasional gaps.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province however, rainfall is expected in Umar Kot, Thar Parker, Sanghar, Mithi and Mirpur Khas on July 30th and 31st, according to the weather report.

Karachi is experiencing a cloudy weather today with winds from the sea blowing at the speed of 24 kilometers per hour, while the gusts of winds at the speed of 49 kilometers per hour.

Met Office earlier said that no heavy rainfall is expected in the city during the next one week, however, it can be drizzling in the morning and night hours.

A cloudy and humid weather will prevail in the port city. The city’s temperature likely to hit 32 Celsius today.

According to the Met office monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country and a westerly wave is likely to approach on 29th July.

Rainfall is also expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from 27th to 31st July, Punjab and Islamabad from 28th to 31st July, southern districts of Punjab from 29th to 31st July and Baluchistan from the night of 29th to 31st July.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda and other districts from 28th to 31st July.