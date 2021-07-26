PMD forecast rainfall for upper and central parts of the country

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in upper and central parts of the country as strong monsoon currents continuously penetrating in the area.

Rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab with occasional gaps from Monday to Friday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its report.

Gilgit-Baltistan, parts of southern Punjab and Balochistan will receive rainfall from Tuesday to Thursday.

According to the PMD, heavy rains may generate flash flooding in local rain Nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal and D.G Khan.

The wet spell also cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar, according to the weather report.

Moreover, heavy downpour may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, the PMD said.

The PMD has advised concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

PDMA KP Alert

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also issued an alert to district administrations and concerned departments.

In a circular concerned departments have been advised to take advance steps to tackle likely flooding in rain drains and ensure availability of machinery at the sites of land sliding.

The PDMA also advised tourists to take precautionary measures during their travel.