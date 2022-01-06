PMD forecast widespread rainfall, hailstorm in Sindh and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Widespread rainfall is expected in Sindh and Balochistan on Thursday evening, Pakistan Meteorological Depart (PMD) said in a weather report.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi and other districts of Sindh from this evening under the influence of the prevailing westerly wave, the PMD said.

Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir are also expected to receive rainfall and snowfall at mountains under the influence of ongoing weather system in the country.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) Balochistan and upper Sindh are also expected to be lashed by hailstorm along with heavy rainfall in this winter weather rainy spell.

Several parts of Sindh, including Karachi, had received a second spell of winter showers after a strong rainy system entered in northern Balochistan a few days back.

The port city is expected to receive more rains till January 07 as strong rainy weather system is still present in the city.

Balochistan’s coastal belt including Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani and other areas received heavy rainfall disrupting the normal life.

In last 24 hours several parts of the country received rainfall with wind and thunderstorms, while snowfall reported in mountain regions.

Maximum rainfall (53mm) was received at Shahi Qilla in Lahore, while maximum snowfall 9.7 inch was recorded in Skardu, while 8.5 inch in Murree.

