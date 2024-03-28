PMD forecasts rain with thunderstorm in upper areas

Rain and windstorms with thunderstorms are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northern Balochistan during the next twelve hours, ARY News reported citing met office.

Dust storms and dust-raising winds are likely in southern parts of the country.

Temperature recorded in Islamabad and Gilgit was sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-five, Peshawar seventeen, Quetta thirteen, Murree nine, and Muzafarabad fourteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather, chances of rain and wind with thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu. Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded in Srinagar was twelve degree centigrade, Jammu twenty, Leh two, Pulwama and Shopian eleven, Anatnag and Baramula thirteen degree centigrade.

It is pertinent to mention here that the recent heavy rains wreaked havoc in Balochistan’s Gwadar, Kech district and other parts, disrupting normal life and traffic on the Coastal Highway.

The district administration declared a state of emergency in rain-hit areas of Gwadar while paramilitary forces called in to help the district administration in rescue and relief operations.

Met officials said the coastal district received over 160mm rainfall in 12 hours. Flood waters entered residential and commercial areas and roads of Gwadar town.

A portion of the coastal highway linking Gwadar port with Karachi and other areas was washed away.

Meanwhile, Jiwani was also heavily affected by the heavy rains as three dams in the city broke and the boats in the sea drifted away.