PMD issues alert on Tropical Cyclone formation in Bay of Bengal

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday warned about a tropical cyclone formation in the Bay of Bengal.

The Met Office website has informed that the prevailing low-pressure area over central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression (very strong low-pressure area).

The low-pressure area lies centered around latitude 18.3 N and longitude 89.5 E, at a distance of about 2425 km from Karachi.

The system is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by Saturday evening and move westward (Vishakhapatnam in India).

The PMD has clarified that there is no threat from this system to any coastal area of Pakistan.

According to foreign media reports, the weather system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur, by the evening of September 26.”

The wind speed of the weather system will vary between 75 km to 85 km, gusting up to 95 km, according to a report.