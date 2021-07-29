PMD issues Glacial Lake Outburst alert for GB, Chitral

ISLAMABAD/GILGIT: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather alert warned of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in the vulneraable areas of GB and Chitral, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A weather system is likely to prevail for next 1-2 weeks in Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral after persistent high temperatures having potential to produce Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in the vulnerable areas of Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said in its alert.

The Metrological Office has advised local communities to remain alert and asked concerned authorities to take precautionary measures to meet any emergency situation.

Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority in its GLOF alert warned that the glacial outburst could cause landsliding at highways.

The authority asked the tourism department to issue a travel advisory for tourists in view of the GLOF alert.

Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority also directed district administrations , police, Rescue 1122 and health department to keep vigilance in view of the weather alert.

A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) occurs when a body of water contained by a glacier melts or overflows the glacier.