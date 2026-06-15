PMD predicts light rain with dusty winds in Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast strong dusty winds, thunderstorms and light rainfall different areas of Sindh and Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

A hot and dry weather spell persists in most parts of the country on Monday (today) with temperatures soar above 40 Celsius.

Maximum temperature 47 Celsius recorded in Sibi, while 45 Celsius in Dadu district, 42C in Bahawalpur, 41 Celsius in Multan and 40C in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, mercury soared to 38 Celsius in Lahore and Faisalabad, 37C in Islamabad and Peshawar and 35 Celsius in Karachi and Quetta.

The experts have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and to take precautionary measures to stay hydrated in the heatwave conditions.

The PMD has while forecast sporadic rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorm in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining mountainous regions.