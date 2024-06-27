PMD releases Karachi rainfall data

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released data on the rainfall recorded in various areas of Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the PMD, the highest rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town at 22 millimeters (mm), followed by North Karachi at 14 mm.

The data read that Gulshan Hadid received 10 mm rain, Malir Halt 4.4 mm, Korangi 2.5 mm, Nazimabad 1.4 mm, and Airport at 0.3 mm.

Earlier, Karachiites finally got a reprieve from the intense heatwave as rain showers lashed across various parts of the city on Thursday afternoon.

Rain showers and thunderstorms were recorded in various parts of the city, including Malir, Gadap, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, North Karachi, Saddar, Super Highway, and the surrounding areas.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms today and Friday.

The Met Office has forecast rain showers with thunderstorms in Karachi, Badin, Hyderabad, Thatta and Sujawal districts.

Sindh’s eastern districts Mithi, Thar Parkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas also received rain with thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, several areas of Karachi are facing power outages as over 240 K-Electric (KE) feeders tripped after the port city received rain, ARY News reported on Thursday.

However, Karachiites are suffering from power breakdown in several areas including North Karachi, Shadman, UP, Orangi, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gadap and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.