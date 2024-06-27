web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

PMD releases Karachi rainfall data

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released data on the rainfall recorded in various areas of Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the PMD, the highest rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town at 22 millimeters (mm), followed by North Karachi at 14 mm.

The data read that Gulshan Hadid received 10 mm rain, Malir Halt 4.4 mm, Korangi 2.5 mm, Nazimabad  1.4 mm, and Airport at 0.3 mm.

Earlier, Karachiites  finally got a reprieve from the intense heatwave as rain showers lashed across various parts of the city on Thursday afternoon.

Rain showers and thunderstorms were recorded in various parts of the city, including Malir, Gadap, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, North Karachi, Saddar, Super Highway, and the surrounding areas.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted rain showers accompanied by thunderstorms today and Friday.

The Met Office has forecast rain showers with thunderstorms in Karachi, Badin, Hyderabad, Thatta and Sujawal districts.

Sindh’s eastern districts Mithi, Thar Parkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas also received rain with thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, several areas of Karachi are facing power outages as over 240 K-Electric (KE) feeders tripped after the port city received rain, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Karachi residents finally got a reprieve from the intense heatwave as rain showers lashed across various parts of the city on Thursday afternoon.

However, Karachiites are suffering from power breakdown in several areas including North Karachi, Shadman, UP, Orangi, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gadap and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.