PMD rules out heavy downpours in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the ongoing rainfall in Karachi will remain light, with no heavy downpours expected during the current spell, ARY News reported.

According to the Met Department, although clouds are present north of Karachi, the expected rainfall will be minor.

The department added that light rain or drizzle is likely to continue over the next few days.

Furthermore, officials confirmed that no heavy rainfall spells are expected on Saturday or Sunday, noting that the current weather system remains weak and brief.

Much-awaited monsoon rains lashed Karachi, with heavy downpours reported across most parts of the city.

The spell initially started in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Manghopir, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal before intense rains swept across the entire metropolis.

Heavy downpours were recorded in North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Nooriabad, and near M-9 Kathore.

Meanwhile, light rainfall was reported in PECHS, Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Nursery, Chanesar Goth, Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road, and Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The arrival of the rain was accompanied by immediate power outages. As many as 40 K-Electric feeders tripped, leaving large swathes of the city—including Gulshan-e-Maymar and Manghopir—without electricity.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the monsoon system entered Karachi from the Kirthar Mountains, bringing strong winds and localized heavy downpours.