PMD warns of cyclonic activity in Northeast Arabian Sea

KARACHI: A well-marked low-pressure area has been lay over Gulf of Cambay (Khambhat) and adjoining Gujarat (India), PMD’s cyclone warning center in Karachi said on Monday.

It is likely to move West-Northwestwards and emerge into Northeast Arabian Sea around Ist October 2025 near Saurashtra India, according to warning.

There is a possibility of its intensification into depression around the time of emergence into the Arabian Sea.

Currently, there is no threat to any Pakistani coastal area, Pakistan Meteorological Department said. PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system.

The Met Office earlier forecast rainfall with strong winds in southeastern parts of Sindh from tonight until Octobwer 02.

Umarkot, Thar Parkar, Badin, Mithi, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Karachi and Thatta district of Sindh expected to receive rainfall with thunderstorm from tonight.

Some parts of Sindh could receive moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorm,” weather department said.

The PMD has forecast hot and humid weather conditions for Karachi with the possibility of thunderstorms and light to moderate rain on Tuesday. Maximum temperature in the city could soar to 35-37 Celsius.

PMD’s Early Warning Centre predicted partly cloudy skies on Tuesday (tomorrow) with likely rain in parts of the city.