PMDC launches digital inspection of medical, dental Colleges

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has kicked off digital inspections of the country’s medical and dental colleges, ARY News reported.

The PMDC informed that now the inspection of the medical and dental colleges will be conducted digitally across the country.

On the other hand, the National Inspector Pilot Training Program has started in Islamabad.

President PMDC Dr. Rizwan Taj apprised that the three-day training is a crucial step towards a standard, transparent approval process.

Praising Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, he said that his guidance and assistance is praiseworthy (or worthwhile).

He further informed that as many as 60 experts from across the country are part of the training. He informed that during the training, the practical use of the new proforma 350 was conducted.

The President said that as many as 10 multidisciplinary teams conducted Digital Training Inspections in various colleges.

He said that the Digital Inspection Pilot phase will make future approvals the most modern.

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) had conducted the inspections of all medical and dental colleges across the country in start of the year.

As per details, the government had directed Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to carry out the inspections, covering both public and private sector institutions.

According to sources, master trainers have been fully trained to oversee the process and will now train inspectors for on-ground evaluations.

During the inspections, college standards, infrastructure, and faculty quality were assessed. However, non-compliant institutions didn’t receive an immediate penalties. Instead, they have been given a six-month grace period to improve their standards.

The admission process at institutions will not be suspended, and substandard colleges will be given an opportunity to enhance their facilities before facing any action, health ministry sources confirmed.

Last month, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) reportedly banned the collection of fees by private medical and dental colleges.

The PMDC sent a notice to the institutions to avoid collecting fees following a recommendation by the Senate Committee. The Senate’s Health Sub-Committee had advised the suspension of fee collection.

A ban was imposed on fee collection until the Medical Education Committee submits its recommendations. This committee, headed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, was formed by the Prime Minister to review the situation.

The committee is currently evaluating the standards and issues faced by private medical universities and colleges. Over the past five years, private medical colleges have been collecting over Rs15 million in fees, the sources said.