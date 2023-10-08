PMDC official killed in roadside blast near Quetta

QUETTA: A mineral official was killed, and another person injured in a roadside bomb blast near Quetta, citing police ARY News reported on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Shabbar Mirza, a project manager at the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC).

The bomb exploded near Sor Range, a coal mine field area in the vicinity of Quetta on Sunday, killing the official on the spot.

Police said that the blast occurred near the vehicle of the PMDC who was traveling to coal mine field in Sor Range.

Police and rescue officials reached to the spot and shifted the body and injured to hospital.