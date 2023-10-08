32.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

PMDC official killed in roadside blast near Quetta

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

QUETTA: A mineral official was killed, and another person injured in a roadside bomb blast near Quetta, citing police ARY News reported on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Shabbar Mirza, a project manager at the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC).

The bomb exploded near Sor Range, a coal mine field area in the vicinity of Quetta on Sunday, killing the official on the spot.

Police said that the blast occurred near the vehicle of the PMDC who was traveling to coal mine field in Sor Range.

Police and rescue officials reached to the spot and shifted the body and injured to hospital.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.