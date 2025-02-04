PMDC to ‘inspect’ medical and dental colleges across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has ‘decided’ to conduct inspections of all medical and dental colleges across the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

As per details, the government has directed Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) will carry out the inspections, covering both public and private sector institutions.

According to sources, master trainers have been fully trained to oversee the process and will now train inspectors for on-ground evaluations.

During the inspections, college standards, infrastructure, and faculty quality will be assessed. However, non-compliant institutions will not face immediate penalties. Instead, they will be given a six-month grace period to improve their standards.

The admission process at institutions will not be suspended, and substandard colleges will be given an opportunity to enhance their facilities before facing any action, health ministry sources confirmed.

Read more: PMDC ‘bans’ fee collection by medical colleges

Last month, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) reportedly banned the collection of fees by private medical and dental colleges.

The PMDC sent a notice to the institutions to avoid collecting fees following a recommendation by the Senate Committee. The Senate’s Health Sub-Committee had advised the suspension of fee collection.

A ban was imposed on fee collection until the Medical Education Committee submits its recommendations. This committee, headed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, was formed by the Prime Minister to review the situation.

The committee is currently evaluating the standards and issues faced by private medical universities and colleges. Over the past five years, private medical colleges have been collecting over Rs15 million in fees, the sources said.