PMDC to upgrade its online portal soon

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) announces the launch of its new upgraded portal, slated to go live within ten days, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The extensive upgrade is aimed at meeting the evolving needs of the medical community across Pakistan. With a focus on the increasing number of doctors, the initiative seeks to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility.

The redesigned portal will streamline registration procedures and improve the overall user experience for medical professionals and stakeholders nationwide.

This enhancement underscores PMDC’s dedication to embracing technological advancements and modernizing its services for the digital age. Offering a range of innovative tools and user-friendly features, the portal will serve as a centralized hub for medical practitioners, students, and institutions.

Professor Dr. Rizwan Taj, President of PMDC, expressed confidence that the portal will mark a significant innovation in the regulatory process, emphasizing the goal of leveraging technology to elevate service efficiency and effectiveness while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability in the medical sector.

He further stated, “The revamped portal represents a milestone in our ongoing efforts to modernize regulatory processes and support the medical community in Pakistan.”

A PMDC spokesperson highlighted the importance of ensuring a user-friendly interface for the portal, prioritizing accessibility and convenience for users. Updates will also be made to online payment systems and bank challans for added convenience.

To address queries and issues from the medical community, PMDC’s call system and operators will be available seven days a week.