PML-N accepts defeat in Punjab by-polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has accepted its defeat in the Punjab by-polls as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the leading party in the majority of provincial assembly’s seats, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While talking to a private news channel, PML-N leader Malik Ahmed Khan accepted the defeat of his political party in today’s Punjab by-polls. He said, “I am accepting whole-heartedly that PTI clinched historic victory and the public votes came against us.”

Malik Ahmed Khan added, “I have talked to Hamza Shahbaz and it is a difficult situation. There is a coalition government in the Centre. Hamza Shahbaz has also asked to respect the public opinion.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is currently leading on 16 out of 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly in today’s by-elections, whereas, PML-N managed to win only two seats and one seat by an independent candidate, according to the unofficial and unconfirmed results.

According to details, Hamza summoned a session in view of the current situation in which the PML-N leadership will make important decisions regarding its political strategy in Punjab.

By-election results

Election results have started pouring in after the conclusion of the polling at 3,131 stations for Punjab by-polls in 20 constituencies.

The counting of votes is still underway after polling concluded. The polling process was continued from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm uninterrupted before its conclusion amid reports of clashes and arrests.

Cruciality of by-elections, PA number game

The by-polls on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats, vacated after the PTI MPAs voted for Hamza Shahbaz in the Chief Minister (CM) elections, were conducted on Sunday (today).

The results of the by-polls would be essential for the CM vote count, ordered by the Supreme Court (SC), in the Punjab Assembly in July 2022.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) needs to win a total of 11 seats in today’s by-elections to gain a majority to elect their chief minister in the biggest province of the country.

Previously, PML-N needs nine seats to get a majority in the Punjab Assembly but two of its Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) including Mian Jameel Ahmed Sharaqpuri and Faisal Niazi tendered their resignations.

