Video: PML-N activist trying to meet Maryam Nawaz slapped, dragged   

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activist was slapped and dragged by the guards of the party’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz after he tried to meet her, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, Maryam Nawaz was returning from the party meeting in Lahore when a man tried to lay before the vehicle of the party’s leader in order to grab her attention.

The video shows the man approaching the vehicle and laying down on the road as guards and others intervened.

Three guards could be seen in the video immediately intervening with one of them dragging him out of the way of the vehicle while two others slapping and hitting him.

Maryam Nawaz apparently witnessed the entire episode, however, she did not intervene.

Later speaking to the media, the activist who was tortured said that he was a PML-N member from Sahiwal and wanted to meet Maryam Nawaz to convey his grievance.

“I was not allowed to attend the meeting of the Sahiwal division and I wanted to convey this to her,” he said.