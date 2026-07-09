PML-N AJK delegation meets Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Azad Kashmir’s PML-N chapter called on PM’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah and discussed upcoming election in AJK and political situation.

It is to be mentioned here that scores of PTI’s political leaders have announced to join the PML-N, the ruling party in Islamabad.

The PML-N Azad Kashmir delegation briefed the situation in the territory after recent protests of the Action Committee during the meeting with Rana Sanaullah.

The session review the party’s election campaign, its mass contact drive and preparations for election in detail.

Rana Sanaullah said that the peaceful atmosphere is necessary for election of representatives and assured cooperation for peaceful and fair elections in Azad Kashmir.

Party delegation expressed resolve for running an organized and effective electoral campaign.

Sanaullah said that the people’s vote will be protects and steps will be taken to ensure a credible electoral process. “PML-N will avidly contest election in all constituencies,” he said.

“Fair elections strengthen the people’s trust in the democratic system,” he added.

The voters will elect their representatives in 33 constituencies of Azad Kashmir and 12 constituencies of the refugees of Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan in general elections scheduled to be held on 27 July 2026.