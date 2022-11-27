PML-N, allies consult to save Punjab Assembly from dissolution

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and allies have consulted to save Punjab Assembly from dissolution, quoting sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

Most of the PML-N MPAs and allies were of the opinion to bring the no-trust motion against Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi in the assembly, sources said.

Some members have been of the opinion that the governor should ask the chief minister to get the vote of confidence from the house.

The chief minister could not ask for immediate dissolution of the assembly in case of a bid for vote of no-confidence or the confidence vote in pending, according to sources.

“In case of a no-confidence motion, the chief minister would have to get 186 votes, while the ruling coalition have 190 members strength in the assembly with 180 members of PTI and 10 PML-Q lawmakers,” sources said.

“The opposition is expected to begin political maneuvering after launching a no-confidence motion,” sources said.

” The PML-N and its allies will take a final decision over the no-confidence,” sources added.

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced on Saturday that his party has decided to quit all the assemblies in his address to a public meeting in Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan in his address in Pindi said: “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party.”

