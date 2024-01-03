General elections: PML-N announces names of Balochistan candidates

QUETTA: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has announced the names of its candidates for national and provincial assemblies from Balochistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Taking to X, the PML-N said the party approved the award of party tickets to Balochistan candidates after conclusion of the interviews by the Central Parliamentary Board for the General Election 2024.

PML-N announces tickets for its candidates in Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/zW50NThH9O — PMLN (@pmln_org) January 3, 2024

According to the list, Nawabzada Toor Gul Jugzai had been issued the party ticket from NA-251, whereas Sardar Yaqoob Nasir had been awarded the party ticket from NA-252.

Mir Dostain Khan Domki and Abdul Ghafoor had been nominated from NA-253 and NA-254, respectively. The PML-N had awarded the party ticket to former Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal from NA-257.

Aslam Bulaidi and Yaqoob Bizenjo had been awarded the party tickets from NA-258 and NA-259.

The party also awarded tickets to Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani from NA-260, Mir Ataullah Langove from NA-261, Nawab Salman Khan from NA-262, Jamal Shah Kakar from NA-263, Haji Arz Muhammad from NA-264, Saeedullah Tareen from NA-265, and Haji Abdul Mannan Khan Durrani from NA-266.

On Monday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released official data, showing 3,240 candidates aspiring to contest elections at national and provincial levels had their nomination papers rejected by returning officers (ROs).

As per data released by the ECP, 1,024 candidates were denied eligibility to contest National Assembly elections. Additionally, 2,216 individuals, failed to secure approval for the provincial assembly race.

Out of 25,951 submissions, the ROs green-lighted 22,711 candidates. For the National Assembly, 6,449 candidates received approval, while 1,024 faced rejection.

The ROs accepted 16,262 nominations for various provincial assembly seats. Punjab witnessed the highest number of rejections (521) for National Assembly nominations, followed by Sindh (166), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (152), Balochistan (92), and Islamabad Capital Territory (93).