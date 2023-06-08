PML-N announces to support PPP in Karachi mayor election

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) announced to support Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Karachi mayor elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, PPP and PML-N have decided to solve the problems of Karachi together. PML-N leader and former minister Muhammad Zubair said that they will support PPP for the democratic stability.

Whereas, PPP senior leader Saeed Ghani said that Pakistan People’s Party will give priority to PML-N suggestions.

Earlier on June 3, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) demanded the slot of Karachi deputy mayor as a condition for ‘supporting’ Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Mayor election, scheduled to take place on June 15.

Politicking for the slot of Karachi Mayor was underway as Pakistan People’s Party – which emerged as the largest party in the City Council with 104 chairman seats – held negotiations with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – which has 14 seats.

The total number of seats in the City Council is 371 and the mayor needs to enjoy the simple majority in the council, which is 186 members.

Party position

The PPP emerged as the largest party in the City Council with 104 chairman seats. It later got 34 seats reserved for women, five each for minorities, labour and youth, and one each for disabled and transgender persons. The party has 155 members in total.

Meanwhile, JI won 87 chairman seats in the local government (LG) elections, after which it got 29 reserved seats for women, four reserved seats each for youth, labour and minorities, and one reserved seat each for transgender and disabled persons. The total number of JI in the City Council is 130.

Moreover, the PTI won 43 chairman seats and after getting 14 reserved seats for women and two reserved seats each for youth, labour and minorities, its total number in the City Council is 63.

It is pertinent to mention here the election of mayor and deputy mayor will take place on June 15 while the nomination paper can be submitted by June 9-10. The ECP schedule stated that the Returning Officer will check the nomination papers on June 11 and the finalized list of candidates will be released on June 14. On June 16, the Returning Officers will announce the results whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19.