PML-N, ANP leaders join PTI

PESHAWAR: The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Awami National Party (ANP) and prominent personalities of the Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KP) have announced to join the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a ceremony attended by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the political leaders of PML-N and ANP, as well as the prominent personalities joined the PTI in Charsadda district.

On the occasion, a prominent personality from Wali Bagh, Ameer Zaib along with his associates announced to join PTI.

Moreover, PML-N senior leader and district president Haji Sarzameen Khan in Buner and ANP’s former member of the National Assembly Kamran Khan along with the hundreds of his associates joined the ruling party.

During the ceremony, the KP CM Mahmood Khan announced the establishment of a medical university in Charsadda district. Moreover, he appointed Haji Sarzameen Khan as his adviser for the Buner district.

