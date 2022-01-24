PML-N to back no-trust move with condition of fair election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has conditioned the no-trust motion against the government with guarantee of fair general election, citing sources ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had sought opinion from key party leaders on Whatsapp. “The party’s 14 senior leaders have informed Nawaz Sharif about their opinions,” according to sources.

“The no-trust move should be opted not for mere change in government but with a guarantee about free and fair elections,” majority of party leaders said.

Three party leaders, however, opposed the options of in-house change and the no-confidence move, sources said. “They advised the leadership to stay away from this game that could bring negative consequences for party,” sources said.

The party leaders also advised prior arrangement for required numbers before any big step, according to sources. “The issue of numbers was also discussed in PDM steering committee meeting on January 22,” according to party sources.

“How the no-trust move succeed if any government ally not hinted at to quit,” the committee said. The committee suggested that the PML-N and JUI leaders should initiate contacts with government allies. “10 to 15 PTI MNAs could join hands if being guaranteed tickets,” a PDM leader said. “We should not step back from the constitution and civilian supremacy for a short-term benefit,” they said.

The suggestions in the PDM steering committee will be submitted to the summit meeting of the opposition alliance.

Comments