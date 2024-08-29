PML-N bags NA-79 after vote recount

GUJRANWALA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured another National Assembly seat following a vote recount in NA-79 Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

As per details, PML-N’s Zulfikar Bhindar requested that the ballots be recounted, and the Returning Officer (RO) granted his request.

Following the vote tally, Zulfikar Bhindar defeated an independent candidate backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ehsan Ullah Virk by a margin of 3023 votes.

After the recounting, Zulfikar Bhindar secured 95,604 votes while PTI-backed candidate Ehsan Ullah Virk could get 92,581 votes.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier Ehsan Ullah Virk was declared the winner with 104,023 votes while the PML-N candidate finished as runner-up with 99,635 votes.

Aggrieved with the results, Zulfikar Bhindar approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and requested for a vote recount.

It may be noted here that the PML-N managed to clinch NA-81 (Gujranwala) and NA-154 (Lodhran) after recounting of votes.

Earlier on February 26, the PML-N secured another National Assembly seat after a vote recount in NA-154 Lodhran

The Returning Officer (RO) ordered the recounting of votes on request of PML-N Abdul Rahman Kanju’s request. After the recount of votes, the PML-N candidate emerged victorious with a lead of 7301 votes against independent candidate Rana Faraz Noon.

As per revised results, Abdul Rahman Kanju bagged 127,984 votes while independent candidate Rana Faraz Noon got 120,683 votes.