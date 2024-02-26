PML-N clinches another seat after vote recount

LODHRAN: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) clinched one more National Assembly seat after a vote recount in NA-154 Lodhran, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Returning Officer (RO) ordered the recounting of votes on request of PML-N Abdul Rahman Kanju’s request. After the recount of votes, the PML-N candidate emerged victorious with a lead of 7301 votes against independent candidate Rana Faraz Noon.

As per revised results, PML-N’s Abdul Rahman Kanju bagged 127,984 votes while independent candidate Rana Faraz Noon got 120,683 votes.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier Rana Faraz Noon was declared the winner with 134,937 votes and the PML-N candidate finished runner-up with 128,438 votes

Aggrieved with the results, the PML-N candidate approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and requested for vote recount

Earlier on February 14, the PML-N grabbed another seat in the Punjab Assembly after a recount on the PP-7 Kahuta seat, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, Raja Sagher Ahmed of PML-N was declared the winner over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidate Shabbir Awan with the lead of 317 votes.

Raja Sagher emerged victorious on the PP-7 seat with 66331 votes while his opponent, PTI-backed independent candidate Shabir Awan got 63014 votes.