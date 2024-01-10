PML-N to begin election campaign from Jan 15: Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has announced to launch its election campaign from January 15, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Rana Sanaullah, former interior minister and President PML-N Punjab has shared that Nawaz Sharif will lead the election drive of the party, which will begin from Jan 15.

He denied the impression about differences in the party over distribution of tickets. “Party consultations have been underway over some constituencies,” he clarified.

“The party will issue the final list of its candidates in coming one or two days,” party official said.

“We are not backing suggestion to keep the election in pending. We are demanding from day one for a transparent election in time,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the election schedule for general election has been in its advanced stage.

The last date for deciding the appeals against rejection or approval of nomination papers by appellate tribunals has been today. The revised list of candidates will be published on Jan 11 (tomorrow).

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is January 12 (Friday) when the final list of the election candidates will also be issued.

The election symbols will be allotted to candidates on Jan 13 with polling for general election on Feb 08.