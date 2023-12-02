PML-N body suggests seat adjustment, not alliance with PML-Q

LAHORE: PML-N ticket committee has suggested seat adjustment instead of an alliance with the PML-Q in upcoming general election, citing sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

“The party committee has advised the leadership for adjustment on some seats with the PML-Q,” party sources said.

The report has been prepared after preliminary interviews of the PML-N tickets aspirants.

The ticket committee has suggested adjustment on one or two seats with Chaudhry Shujaat led PML-Q.

Sources said that the seat adjustment with Chaudhry Wajahat and Hussain Elahi has also been opposed. “National Assembly seat of Gujrat city with Salik Hussain can be adjusted,” according to sources.

The committee has recommended allotment of the PML-N ticket to Nawabzada Ghazanfar Gul in Chaudhry Wajahat’s constituency. The party body has also backed PML-N’s Haji Nasir on the MPA seat instead of Shafay Hussain.

According to sources, PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema also aspires seat adjustment with the PML-N from Bahawalpur.

Sources said that PTI’s Pervaiz Elahi or a family member will contest election against Salik Hussain.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will take final decision over the party’s alliance or seat adjustment with the PML-Q.

It is to be mentioned here that the first session of the PML-N parliamentary board co-chaired by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif has been underway at the party’s central secretariat in Lahore.