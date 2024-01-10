PML-N candidate injured in gun attack in Turbat

GWADAR: Aslam Buledi, former senator and PML-N candidate for upcoming general elections, was critically injured in a gun attack in Turbat city of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in Turbat’s Mir Issa National Park when unidentified assailants opened fire, injuring the former senator and PML-N leader.

Aslam Buledi – a PML-N candidate from Ketch’s NA-258 constituency – suffered four gunshot wounds and was being shifted to Karachi for medical treatment.

No one has claimed responsibility for the gun attack yet, while the police have cordoned off the area and further investigation was underway.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

More to follow