PML-N candidate threatens to seek help from India in AJK elections

MUZAFFARABAD: Fearing defeat, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate contesting Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections from LA-35 Jammu-2, Ismail Gujjar has threatened to seek help from India in the ongoing polls.

“I will call India for help if polls were rigged,” Ismail Gujjar was quoted as saying in his media talk outside the polling station.

The PML-N candidate said his party camp was uprooted, but they will not allow rigging in the polls, he alleged.

Gujjar said people will die here if attempts for rigging in the polls continue.

The polling for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is currently underway amid tight security measures.

Read more: ‘AFGHAN NSA CONVEYED MODI’S MESSAGE TO NAWAZ SHARIF’

It is to be noted here that, London-based PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif also had a meeting with Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi.

The National Security Council of Afghanistan (NSCA) gave an update about the meeting on Twitter Saturday, saying that the Afghan state minister for peace and NSA discussed “matters of mutual interest” with the former Pakistan prime minister.