PML-N announces candidate for NA-133 Lahore by-election

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced candidate for the NA-133 by-election in Lahore, days after PTI nominated Jamsheed Iqbal Cheema, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has approved awarding a ticket to Shaista Pervez Malik, widow of PML-N leader Pervez Malik, who died due to a heart attack earlier this month.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that the party has awarded a ticket to Shaista Pervez Malik for contesting the by-election from the NA-133 Lahore constituency.

پارٹی قائد محمد نوازشریف اور صدر شہباز شریف نے شائستہ پرویز ملک کو انتخابی ٹکٹ دینے کے فیصلے کی تائید و توثیق کر دی پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کی ترجمان مریم اورنگزیب نے پارٹی فیصلے کا باضابط اعلان کر دیا — PML(N) (@pmln_org) October 23, 2021

Yesterday, PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has resigned as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Food Security following his nomination as the party candidate for NA-133.

Cheema sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan after he was appointed as the PTI candidate for the NA-133 Lahore.

The lower house seat from Lahore was vacated due to the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik, who passed away recently after suffering a cardiac attack.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to hold the by-election in the NA-133 constituency on December 05.

Interested candidates could submit their nomination papers to the ECP from October 21-25, the ECP announced in its schedule for the election.

