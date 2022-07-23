PML-N cases should be heard by SC’s full bench: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has demanded that all cases pertaining to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) should be heard by full benches of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to media representatives outside the Supreme Court (SC) Rana said that there are judges in the bench that convicted their party leader Nawaz Sharif, all PML-N cases should be heard by larger benches of the SC.

He added that yesterday’s CM election in the Punjab Assembly proved that there was no horse-trading involved, not a single MPA was bought or sold. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) claims about Rs400-500 million being offered for MPA proved to be hokum, he added.

The Interior Minister added that PTI supporters trespassed the Supreme Court registry last night and caused mayhem. Rather than taking any action against the PTI goons, the registry accepted their application, Rana added.

Rana Sanaullah demanded the ECP announce the PTI foreign funding case’s verdict as soon as possible. It has been proven that PTI was involved in foreign funding, why is its verdict not being announced? he questioned.

Also Read:SC hears PTI contempt plea against Rana Sanaullah

The parameters for justice should be the same for everyone, SC’s full bench should hear PML-N-related cases, the PML-N leader demanded.

Comments