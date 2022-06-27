PML-N to challenge LHC decision on Punjab Assembly reserved seats

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has decided to challenge the Lahore High Court’s order to the election commission to notify members on reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly, quoting sources ARY News reported on Monday.

The PML-N will file an intra-court appeal against the high court’s decision, party sources said.

“The party has initiated consultations with its legal experts and will filed an appeal against the LHC decision today or tomorrow,” sources said.

“The house has not been complete, the decision on these seats should be taken after by elections on the vacant seats,” the PML-N opined.

Meanwhile, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, PTI’s parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly has said that Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has lost his majority in the house after the court’s decision.

“He should immediately step down from the office,” he said while demanding to summon the session of Punjab Assembly. “The PTI has now majority in the assembly,” he said.

He also demanded the election commission to notify names on five reserved seats of the assembly.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to notify members on reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly which fell vacant following the de-seating of PTI MPAs over voting for Hamza Shahbaz during the chief minister’s election.

The ECP should immediately notify the members on reserved seats, the LHC bench said while hearing a plea filed by PTI lawmakers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had approached LHC over nominating new members on the vacant reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly.

