PML-N to challenge Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in Avenfield reference

ISLAMABAD: A session of the PML-N has decided to challenge sentence to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield reference in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Monday.

A session of the party, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has decided to challenge the sentence to Nawaz Sharif in accountability reference in the IHC after acquittal of Maryam Nawaz by the high court, sources said.

According to sources, Maryam Nawaz will return from London before arrival of the PML-N supremo. Nawaz Sharif’s return will be announced in a statement from London, sources said.

“He is expected to return back to Pakistan in January,” sources added.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had acquitted PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and her spouse Captain retired Safdar on September 29, by nullifying the sentence awarded by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference.

Divisional Bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani had announced the verdict reserved after hearing arguments from both the sides.

Earlier in the hearing Justice Aamir Farooq asked the NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi how the charge sheet against Maryam Nawaz can be proved in the case? Establish link of Maryam Nawaz in the assets beyond known sources of income in Avenfield reference.

How JIT report proves charges against Maryam Nawaz, asked the judge and remarked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to establish link of Avenfield reference with Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif.

An accountability court on July 6, 2018, sentenced Nawaz Sharif 10 years in prison and imposed a fine of £8 million in the Avenfield properties case. The court also handed out seven-year imprisonment to Maryam and fined her £2 million whereas her husband Safdar was awarded one year jail term.

