PML-N challenges helicopter law in PHC

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday moved Peshawar High Court (PHC) against amendments to Aircraft, Helicopter bill passed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, ARY News reported.

The PTI government recently passed legislative bill in the provincial legislature to allow the use of aircraft or helicopters by the functionaries of the government at public expenses.

Similarly, the legislation empowers the chief minister to allow any minister, advisor or special assistant to chief minister, public servant or government servant to utilize the facility at public expense.

The bill was passed amid serious controversy and opposition protest. The opposition contented that the law would allow everyone to use aircraft, and helicopter at public expense like a cab or rickshaw.

The petition filed by PML-N parliamentary leader in KP Assembly, Sardar Yousuf, maintained that amendments were made to aircraft, helicopter law for personal gains.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the law null and void. The provincial government and chief secretary were made respondents in the petition.

