PML-N to contact other parties for alliance, seat adjustment

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has initiated party consultations over contacts and alliances with other parties ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Party sources said that majority in the party has favored immediate contact with other parties in a consultative session yesterday.

Some PML-N leaders advised prior assessment of their popularity in masses before an initiative of the party.

The party will contact the nationalist parties of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to seek their opinion over an electoral alliance, according to sources.

“The PML-N will contact the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, the National Party, BNP and JUI for an understanding”, sources said.

According to majority opinion of the PML-N, the party should engage in seat adjustments with other parties where it is necessary.

“An alliance with these parties could likely to sustain ever after the election,” sources added.

It is to be mentioned here that a delegation of the MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P), comprised of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal met PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif at Raiwind in Lahore today.

The political leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country and the future course of action as the MQM-P, JUIF, GDA are already working on establishing an electoral alliance in the Sindh, especially in Karachi.