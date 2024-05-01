PML-N currently burying its own politics: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Asad Umar on Wednesday castigated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that the party is currently “burying its own politics”.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Off The Record’, Umar stated that PML-N is currently standing where the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) was standing in 2006, implying that the party has gone back on its political progress.

Commenting on Pakistan’s current situation, the former PTI leader severely criticized the country’s leadership, saying that they have failed miserably in addressing the nation’s problems.

Asad Umar stated that the leadership has done irreparable damage to the country and its people, and that Pakistan has been left behind while other countries have made progress. He added that the current system has failed to deliver and needs to be changed.

He emphasised that democracy is the solution to the country’s problems, but politicians must find a way to work together and make decisions for the betterment of the country.

He also criticised the failure of the Charter of Democracy, saying that it was a mistake to think that someone else would make decisions for the country. He warned that if politicians continue to fight with each other, it will not yield any positive results.

In response to a question, Umar said that former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is and will always remain PTI founder Imran Khan’s favourite. He added that if PTI forms the government again in Punjab, Usman Buzdar will be reinstated as the Chief Minister.

The former minister also claimed that Imran Khan was wrongly targeted with cases, but no cases were filed against Usman Buzdar.