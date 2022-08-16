PML-N decides to field Hamza Shahbaz as PA opposition leader

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to field former chief minister Hamza Shahbaz as the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting sources.

According to sources, the PML-N has decided to field Hamza Shahbaz for the slot of leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly after consultation with allied parties.

Meanwhile, the former chief minister is currently in London on a private visit. Presently, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is the largest opposition party in Punjab Assembly.

Hamza Shahbaz left for London via private airline, days after he was removed as chief minister of the Punjab province through a Supreme Court’s order.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

