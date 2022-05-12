PML-N discuss economy, politics in its London huddle

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif in a party huddle here briefed senior party leaders about a meeting with two important persons, sources said.

The PML-N leaders said that the meeting was informed that Pakistan requires 300 billion rupees immediately to stabilize the economy, the sources privy to the details of the sitting here said.

According to PML-N sources, the country will soon receive two billion dollars from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on deferred payment, while the talks with the IMF have also been at the advanced stage.

The majority of the PML-N leaders opposed over an election alliance with the People’s Party. The party leaders were opined that a ‘Charter of Democracy’ can be inked with the PPP but an election alliance is unlikely, a party leader said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will likely to visit China after his return from London, sources said.

“The party huddle also consulted over the cases against former prime minister Imran Khan and and the PTI leadership,” sources said.

The party will consider the options with regard to Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan again after the budget session. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz meeting decided for compulsory consultation with former finance minister Ishaq Dar over the key economic decisions, according to sources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) reached London on Wednesday to meet with party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister was accompanied by federal ministers including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Miftah Ismail and others.

PML-N Senior Vice-President and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is already in London.

