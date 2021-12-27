PML-N to discuss mini budget, other issues in parliamentary session

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary party session of the PML-N will discuss the upcoming mini budget and other issues in the Parliament House, citing a party official, ARY News reported on Monday.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has stated that a key meeting of the parliamentary party will be held on 3:00 am at the chamber of the opposition leader.

The session will be chaired by the senior leadership of the party will consider over the upcoming mini budget, the finance bill and the issue of the autonomy of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The meeting will decide a political strategy to halt the government’s actions, spokesperson said.

A session of the united opposition will also took place after the PML-N parliamentary meeting, Aurangzeb said.

The opposition session will also consult over the mini budget and other matters, the PML-N leader added.

The sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly are scheduled to be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad today.

The Senate will meet at 3:00 pm and the Lower House will resume its session at 4:00 pm.

Both the houses will take up legislative business in their sessions and issues of national importance.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!