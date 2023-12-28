PML-N discusses likely seat adjustments, new constituencies issues

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Thursday discussed the issue of new constituencies and the party’s affected candidates along with likely seat adjustments, citing sources ARY News reported.

Sources said that the party’s session mulled to compensate the candidates deprived of party tickets with Senate seats or in by elections.

“A large part of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s constituency has been added in the constituency of Shaikh Rohail Asghar in fresh delimitations and both of them trying to bag the party ticket for NA-121,” party sources said.

PML-N leadership mulling to tackle this issue, sources said.

The Senate elections will take place in March immediately after general election in February.

“Ayaz Sadiq could be offered to the constitutional seat of Senate Chairman if he becomes senator,” sources claimed.

Former MNA Malik Riaz could be affected in NA-117 after Aleem Khan has submitted nomination papers from NA-117. Malik has contacted to the people deemed closer to the PML-N leadership, sources said.

“The PML-N can give green signal to Aleem Khan for NA-117 in seat adjustment,” sources said. “In that case Malik Riaz can be offered ticket to another constituency in a by-election,” party sources said.

Former speaker Ayaz Sadiq, after the PML-N parliamentary party session in a media talk said that the 2024 general election can be better for the PML-N. “I won’t comment on Shaikh Rohail Asghar’s contesting election,” he said.

“If I can contest the PTI founder or Aleem Khan twice, the party ticket if given, I will contest the election,” former speaker said.

“We will take first our party decisions. After the party’s decisions, we will see if there is some place for another political party,” Ayaz Sadiq.

“Only the party leadership will take decisions with regard to seat adjustments,” he added.