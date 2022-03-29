Tuesday, March 29, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Tariq Muneer Butt

PML-N dissident MPAs to meet PM Imran Khan today

test

LAHORE: The dissident MPAs of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the meeting between PML-N Punjab MPs and the prime minister will be held at Prime Minister’s Office. The meeting will start at 2 pm.

The estranged PML-N MPAs, who will meet the premier, include Mian Jaleel Sharaqpuri, Chaudhry Ashraf Holi, Maulana Gyasuddin and Azhar Abbas. The estranged lawmakers would also meet with Pervaiz Elahi.

In a statement, the disgruntled PML-N MPA Mian Jaleel Sharaqpuri said more lawmakers from opposition benches would meet with PM Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi – the PTI candidate for Punjab CM office.

After the nomination of PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab CM, the dissident MPAs of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) yesterday announced to support him.

The leader of the dissident MPAs of PML-N, Ashraf Ansari announced to vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab chief minister.

Ansari said that the number of like-minded MPAs in his group is seven and claimed 15 more PML-N lawmakers will vote for Pervaiz Elahi.

Read more: No-trust motion against PM Imran presented in NA

Earlier, in a major development, Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The news was confirmed by State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a tweet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab CM following the resignation of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Comments

Tariq Muneer Butt

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.