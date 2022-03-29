PML-N dissident MPAs to meet PM Imran Khan today

LAHORE: The dissident MPAs of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the meeting between PML-N Punjab MPs and the prime minister will be held at Prime Minister’s Office. The meeting will start at 2 pm.

The estranged PML-N MPAs, who will meet the premier, include Mian Jaleel Sharaqpuri, Chaudhry Ashraf Holi, Maulana Gyasuddin and Azhar Abbas. The estranged lawmakers would also meet with Pervaiz Elahi.

In a statement, the disgruntled PML-N MPA Mian Jaleel Sharaqpuri said more lawmakers from opposition benches would meet with PM Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi – the PTI candidate for Punjab CM office.

After the nomination of PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab CM, the dissident MPAs of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) yesterday announced to support him.

The leader of the dissident MPAs of PML-N, Ashraf Ansari announced to vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab chief minister.

Ansari said that the number of like-minded MPAs in his group is seven and claimed 15 more PML-N lawmakers will vote for Pervaiz Elahi.

Earlier, in a major development, Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The news was confirmed by State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a tweet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab CM following the resignation of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

