No-trust motion against PM Imran presented in NA

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in NA Shehbaz Sharif Monday has presented no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The crucial National Assembly session is being chaired by NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri. The no-confidence motion was presented by Shehbaz Sharif after the question hour session of the house was adjourned.

The MNAs from the treasury benches and the dissident MNAs of the PTI remained absent from the house and 161 lawmakers from the opposition benches were present in the house.

After the counting of the lawmakers supporting the motion, deputy speaker Qasim Suri accepted the motion and adjourned the session until March 31 for the discussion on the motion.

The extraordinary session of the National Assembly (NA) was summoned on the requisition of the opposition lawmakers, which was adjourned until March 28 after the fateha for the deceased lawmaker.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a news conference on Sunday that the voting on the no-trust motion would take place on April 4 if National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser allowed its tabling on Monday.

Number game:

The ruling PTI has 155 seats with its allies having 21 seats in the parliament. The breakdown of the number of seats in the National Assembly is as follows:

PTI – 155

Allies – 21, including:

MQM – 7

PML-Q – 5

BAP – 5

GDA – 3

AML – 1

Opposition seats in NA

The opposition has the support of 163 lawmakers.

PML-N-84, PPP-56, JUI-F-15, BNP-4, ANP-1, JWP-1 Independent – 2 (Ali Nawaz Shah and Mohsin Dawar).

